City, chamber, civic club come together for Halloween

by Danny Wade

Last week, Bailey Park transformed into a trick or treat thrilling event with the annual community trunk or treat. Kids and their parents took advantage of an easy way to get loads of Halloween candy.

The Humboldt Lions Club takes the lead each year organizing the event. Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes was among the attendees, along with the Humboldt Fire Department and Humboldt Police Department. Humboldt Rescue Squad participated as well as churches, business owners, individuals and others in the community.

Dozens of automobiles lined the parking lot at Bailey Park. Trunks, hatch doors and truck tailgates became candy stores. Trick or treaters galore came in costume—some scary, others not so much—each one going car to car, loading up on candy. In a matter of minutes, kids were able to fill up their jack-o-lantern and goodie bags with all types of candy in a safe and friendly environment.

In 2019, the Lions Club was looking for another community service event when it was mentioned during one of their meetings that the club should have a trunk or treat. Lion Bob Pruett thought it was a great idea and got the ball rolling. He got the city onboard as well as the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. With several city departments participating, the community

trunk or treat came to fruition.

With the first event being such a success, all involved decided it should be an annual event. That was until covid arrived in 2020 forcing everything to shut down. Last year, trunk or treat was back but in a new location. The back parking lot of the Humboldt Higher Education Center was home to the community trunk or treat in

2021. Crowds of families dressed for Halloween made the second trunk or treat a big hit. Fun and games—and candy of course—made Halloween in Humboldt special again after canceling the year before.

This year, it was decided to move trunk or treat back to Bailey Park where it all started. Holding trunk or treat in a park setting makes for a popular, centrally located site for such a big event.