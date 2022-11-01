William Laurence Farris, 89, passed away at home on October 22, 2022 after a long illness.

Mr. Farris predeceased his wife, Elizabeth Anne Farris, and is survived by his children, Vickey (Frank) Bryan, Lisa (Mark) McCoy, Randy (Cassandra) Farris and Jim Carson; grandsons Troy, Jeremiah, Joe, Justin and Sam; and his two nephews, Billy Wade and Johnny

He worked for Roadway Express as an over the road driver before retiring to open his own trucking company. He was a 25-year Master Mason, loved to cook, play dominoes and spend time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Per Mr. Farris’ wishes, there will be no services. Those wishing to honor his memory can make a donation in his name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Tunica Humane Society.