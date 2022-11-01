‘Artful Evening’ gala returns this year

by Danny Wade

With the holidays upon us, people are looking for ways to celebrate but not necessarily with Thanksgiving family get-togethers or Christmas parties or dinners. They just want to go out for an evening of fun. There is a way to do this while supporting one of Humboldt’s treasures.

The West Tennessee Regional Art Center’s “Artful Evening” gala is back after a two-year pause due to covid. This year’s event will be held at Crown Winery on Saturday, November 19 at 6:30 p.m.

“After an unexpected two-year hiatus, we’re delighted to again be able to offer our friends and patrons this opportunity to enjoy a fun and festive event,” said WTRAC Executive director, Bill Hickerson. “The food and entertainment will be stellar. We’re looking forward to holding our event this year for the first time at Humboldt’s beautiful Crown Winery.”

The theme this year is “Crown Jewels: An Artful Evening of Celebration” that will include dinner and live entertainment. Hickerson said WTRAC and Crown Winery are often described as “jewels” of West Tennessee.

Hickerson said tickets and tables are still available but reservations should be made soon. Tables of eight are $800 while individual tickets are $75. Presenting sponsors tables are $1,200. As of last week, presenting sponsors are Caraway, Fletcher and Luckey; Humboldt Housing Authority, Roy Hunt; Centennial Bank; Lashlee, Jones, Stallings; and Crown Winery.

Suggested attire for the ladies is their favorite jewel-tone color and for the gentlemen, black tie is optional.

The evening will begin with social time followed by dinner. Entertainment for the event will be Four Guys and a Doll, vocalist Dare Pugh Estok accompanied by Swingtime Explosion.

“Proceeds from the ‘Artful Evening’ galas have become a significant source of revenue that helps support operations and programs of the West Tennessee Regional Art Center,” stated Hickerson. “It is the only art museum with permanent and significant fine art collections between Memphis and Nashville.”

Opened in 1994 in the restored city hall building in Humboldt, the West Tennessee Regional Art Center is the permanent home of the Caldwell Collection, the Ewers Collection, and the Lois and Wallis Jones Boehm Porcelain Collection. Each year the art center hosts the annual WTRAC Invitational Art Exhibition, which is an official event of the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival. WTRAC also partners with Tennessee Art Education Association (TAEA) and hosts the annual West Tennessee Regional Student Art Exhibition for middle and high school students.

The arts are alive and well in Humboldt with the proclaimed West Tennessee Regional Art Center as well as locally owned art galleries and studios.

To purchase gala tickets or reserve tables, email WTRAC at wtrac@aeneas.net or give them a call at 731-784-1787.