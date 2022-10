Rev. Raymond Franklin Walker, 79, husband to Robbie Joan Walker, died on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at NCH Maury in Columbia, Tenn.

Rev. Walker served as a pastor in the United Methodist Church for over 30 years, preaching at nine different churches in that time. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Walker and Maggie Mae Walker of Gibson, Tenn.; his brother, Robert Allen Walker; and his sister, Martha Walker Dodson.

Survivors include wife, Robbie Joan Walker of Columbia; three children, Joy Walker Rhodes (Larry Rhodes), Brad Walker (Julie Walker) and Bart Walker (Jan Walker); six grandchildren, Walker Rhodes (Sarah Rhodes), Alaina Rhodes, Lauren Rhodes Bowers (Peter Bowers), Laramie Rhodes, Maggie Walker and Meredith Walker; and sister, Doris Walker Nichols of Jonesboro Ark.

Funeral services for Rev. Walker were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday October 22 at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia with visitation at 1p.m. Burial was at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 23 at Gibson Memorial Gardens, Humboldt, Tenn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Salvation Army.