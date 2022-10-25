Funeral services for Mr. George Arthur Braddy, 87, were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Greg McFadden officiating. Burial followed in Fairview Cemetery in Dyersburg. Visitation was Saturday from 12 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Braddy, a retired engineer for BellSouth, a retired Lieutenant Col. in the Army National Guard, member of the Humboldt Masonic Lodge and member of the Church at Sugar Creek, passed away on Tuesday at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Carter Braddy; parents, Buster and Winnie Braddy; and a grandson, Steffan Myers.

Mr. Braddy is survived by two daughters, Teri (Bill) Myers of Laurel, Miss. and Toni Braddy (Annette) of Lake View, Ala.; a son, Brad (Sylvia) Braddy of North Richland Hills, Tex.; three brothers, Wayne (Shirley) Braddy, Carl (Glory) Braddy and Johnny (Sandra) Braddy; five grandchildren, Seth (Whitney) Hampton, Michael (Portia) Braddy, Joshua (Paige) Braddy, RachelAnn (Derek) Barclay and Lydia (Hunter) Brand; and six great-grandchildren.