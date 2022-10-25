Chamber banquet is next week

by Danny Wade

For those who regularly attend the annual Humboldt Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet, you know it is going to be a good time. There is always some type of entertainment to keep things fun, festive and fantastic.

This year’s banquet will keep that fun tradition going. Chamber Executive Director Amanda Love and Events Coordinator Beth Culpepper have planned another banquet packed full of excitement. The banquet will be held Thursday, November 3 at 6 p.m. in the Humboldt Medical Center conference room. Tickets are $30 each or reserve seating for $40. Deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, October 28. Casual attire is suggested.

The theme this year is Trivia Night. Culpepper said there will be three rounds with three categories. Chamber members can play individually or in teams up to eight people. Culpepper and Love will emcee the games.

First, second and third place winners will receive prize packages. These packages will include items from chamber members with some Chamber Bucks thrown in too. Total value of the packages is worth hundreds and hundreds of dollars. Worth playing for? You bet!

The good thing about playing as a team is you have a better chance of one or more team members knowing the trivia answers. The bad thing about a team is if they win, they will have to split the package amongst themselves. An individual winner gets the entire prize package.

Chamber members can also have some fun at the photo booth with lots of fun props to make for a very memorable picture.

Prior to the fun and games, guests will enjoy a scrumptious dinner.

The evening will continue with the return of the Chamber Awards. Love said it had been a few years since the banquet included awards. Culpepper and Love thought this would be a good year to bring them back. After all, people love winning awards.

Voting took place earlier this month online by chamber members only. There are seven categories with nine awards. Two “Excellence Awards” will go to big business and small business while two more will go to big industry and small industry. The other five awards will be single honors in categories for Administrative Professional, Community Partner, Distinguished Educator, Citizen Impact and West Tennessee Strawberry Festival Volunteer.

After the awards, it will be time to put on those thinking caps for Trivia Night. Even if you do not win, you will still be a winner for having a great night of fun and games, good food and getting together with a great bunch of people.

Tickets are still available, but you best hurry with the October 28 deadline looming. There are three ways to purchase tickets. You can scan the QR code on this page, purchase them online at humboldtchamber.com/22banquet or call the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce at 731-784-1842. See you there!