Funeral service for Mr. James Richard Chandler, 77 of Milan, Tenn. were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Bodkin Funeral Home with burial following in the White Rose Cemetery near Gibson.

Mr. Chandler was born on May 25, 1945 to Cecil and Ruby Alexander Chandler in Gibson.

He was educated at and graduated from Gibson High School. Mr. Chandler was a member of the Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt and had served his country in the TN Army National Guard. Known as an avid outdoorsman, Mr. Chandler loved to deer hunt and fish for catfish. He also enjoyed playing darts and the watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the Tennessee Vols.

Mr. Chandler is survived by his daughters, Faire Odle (Herron) of Eads, Tenn. and Cynthia Chandler-Snell of Humboldt, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Lucas Odle, Tanner Snell, David Snell and John Richard Odle; one brother, Buddy Chandler (Cathy) of Covington, Tenn.; and four sisters Celie Martin of McKenzie, Tenn., Lynice Scott of Humboldt, Sue Ellen Milligan (Larry) of Trenton, Tenn. and Dianne Yarbrough of Trenton.

Besides his parents, Mr. Chandler was preceded in death two brothers, Jackie Chandler and Don Chandler.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.