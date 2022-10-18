HPD seeking Shop with a Cop donations

The Humboldt Police Officers Association continues to strive to expand its programs and offerings to the community. They hope that Humboldt will be able to take part in one or more of the many exciting events that they are offering this year and experience firsthand the pride they take in supporting their causes.

Because they work in a small community, the Humboldt Police Officers Association understands the importance of working closely with the community and giving back to the children of the community.

In order to meet the mission and provide services in this community, the police rely on the generosity of individuals and businesses for support. Proceeds raised through donations will go towards the Shop with a Cop event scheduled for this December. Without the assistance of community-minded individuals within Humboldt, the Humboldt Police Department would not be able to serve those within the community each year.

Last year, the department provided Christmas for 25 children. This year the goal is to provide for at least 25 children with the hope that the donations from Humboldt residents will reach that goal and surpass it.

Remember that every donation makes a difference, regardless of size. All donations can be turned into Sgt. Jonathan Wilson, Lt. Heath Smith or at the Humboldt Police Department. Checks should be written out to the Humboldt Police Officers Association. They ask that any donations be turned by December 1, 2022. Any donations taken after December 1 will be applied to the 2023 Shop with a Cop event.