Funeral services for Mr. Edward Eugene Carnal, 90, were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, October 4 from 5 until 7:30 p.m. with Masonic Rites at 7:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 5 starting at 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.

Mr. Carnal, owner of a floor covering company in Humboldt, a Mason, a member of AL Chymia Shrine and member of the Church at Sugar Creek, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 in the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean (Trevathan) Carnal; and his parents, Jesse E. and Elsie (Hedge) Carnal; a sister, Marion Carnell; two brothers, Ordraine Carnell and Bobby Carnell; and one great-granddaughter.

Mr. Carnal is survived by two daughters, Shelia Lessenberry and husband Ronald of Gibson, Tenn., and Sherry Koffman and husband James of Atwood, Tenn.; three sons, Steven Carnal and wife Beverly of Milan, Tenn., Tony Miller and wife Kathy of Humboldt, and Charles L. Carnal and wife Toshiko of Cookville, Tenn.; a sister, Reba McGhee of Cabot, Ark.; a brother, Ralph Carnell of Gadsden, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the American Heart Association or the Shriners in memory of Mr. Carnal.