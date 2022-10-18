Memorial services for Mrs. Billie Jean Hopper Harris were held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Humboldt, Tenn. with Rev. Allen Grant officiating. Inurnment followed at Gadsden United Methodist Church Cemetery in Gadsden, Tenn.

Mrs. Harris, 86, passed away at Bailey Park Community Living Center in Humboldt on Sunday, October 9, 2022 surrounded by family.

She was born in Gadsden to the late William Hopper and Dovie Sharp Hopper.

Mrs. Harris attended Gadsden High School where she played basketball and graduated as salutatorian Class of 1953. In 1955 she married Bobby Joe Harris and moved to Humboldt where they enjoyed 51 years before his passing. She worked in a fabric store and has been a life long basketball fan, especially of the Tigers and Grizzlies. Later in life, she enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy has always been her family.

Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Roger Hopper; and sister, Mable Lovell.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Harris; brother, Bobby Hopper and wife Rachel; sisters, Nell Barnett and husband Ben, and Virginia Hopper; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina.