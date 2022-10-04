A memorial visitation for Ms. Tania Marie Heptig, 45, will be held from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel.

Ms. Heptig, a homemaker and mother, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 in the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She is survived by her mother, Shirley Berry of Humboldt, Tenn.; father, Pat Heptig of Manhattan, Kans.; two daughters, Aaliyah Brown and Mary Dunn, both of Humboldt; a son, Taylor Norton of Memphis, Tenn.; a sister, Stacey Kaltenborn of Manhattan; a grandson, Hayden Norton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.