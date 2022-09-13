Graveside services for Mr. Roger Dale Hopper will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 in the Gadsden United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Hopper, 73, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Crockett County, Tenn. to the late William Webb Hopper and Dovie Idell Sharp Hopper.

R.D., as he was affectionately known, was retired from Hi-Temp in Milan and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Humboldt.

Mr. Hopper was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 28 years, Mary Katherine Smith Hopper; sister, Mable Lovell; and great-grandchild, Kaylee Grace Dotson.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Davenport; daughter, Kelly Lynn Hopper (Alicia); brother, Bobby Hopper (Rachel); sisters, Jean Harris, Virginia Hopper and Nell Barnett (Ben); grandchildren, Brenna Hopper (Karla) and Leah Dotson; and eight additional grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements are entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.