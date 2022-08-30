Funeral services for Mrs. Iris Joan Kennon, 78, were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Bill Brown officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Kennon, a retired employee of Walmart and member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in the Dyer Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Zathel Kennon.

Mrs. Kennon is survived by a niece, Rhonda Roberts; a nephew, Russell Roberts; and close friends Thomas Gray and James Gray.