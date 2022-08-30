Hardiman indicted, facing new charges

by Danny Wade

A Jackson man accused of murder was indicted Monday morning in Humboldt. Jadon Davon Hardiman was facing multiple charges from an incident that took place during a high school basketball game where he shot and killed one man, fatally shot another and wounded a third.

According to District Attorney Frederick Agee, a Grand Jury indicted Hardiman on August 29, 2022. Indictments include first degree murder, murder in perpetration of a felony, attempted first degree murder, use of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, tampering with evidence, carrying a weapon on school property and 19 indictments for aggravated assault-fear. D.A. Agee said Hardiman will be arraigned on Friday, September 2 in Humboldt Law Court by Judge Clayburn Peeples.

These charges stem from an incident that took place on November 30, 2021 during a basketball game between the Humboldt Vikings and the Northside Indians. The shooting took place during halftime in the lobby and concession stand area of the gym. During the altercation between Hardiman and Justin Kevon Pankey, Hardiman allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Pankey point blank. Pankey was pronounced dead at the scene. Hardiman is facing first degree murder charges for his actions.

Police discovered Xavier Clifton, also from Jackson, had been shot and airlifted to a Memphis hospital. Weeks later, Clifton died and more charges were filed against Hardiman. Monday, he was indicted for murder in perpetration of a felony.

A third victim identified as Dontavious Cross, was shot and taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. Hardiman’s indictment for this shooting was attempted first degree murder.

Agee said investigators were able to identify 19 people, which included some children, from the security video that were in close proximity to the shots fired, thus the D.A.’s office indicted on 19 counts of aggravated assault by fear.

“Our highest priority is prosecuting violent crime,” Agee said. “We have not decided whether we will seek the death penalty but we are considering it.”

Hardiman is being held at the Gibson County Correctional Complex without bond.