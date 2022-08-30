GCP wins big at 2022 TN Press Awards

Four of Gibson County Publishing’s newspapers had a very good showing at this year’s Tennessee Press Awards. Representatives attended the awards ceremony last Friday held in Nashville.

The Milan Mirror-Exchange, Humboldt Chronicle, Trenton Gazette and Tri-City Reporter all took home a first place plaque. In all, GCP produced 15 top-5 finishes. Gazette and TCR Editor Logan Watson, Mirror Exchange and GCP Co-owner Scarlet Elliott and Chronicle Editor Danny Wade attended the awards luncheon and ceremony.

The Gazette pulled seven top-5 winners including first place for Best Feature Photo. They placed fourth in Best Sports Photograph and in Editorials. Trenton had four fifth place finishes for Best Personal Column, Best Personal Humor Column, Best Single Editorial and Best Single Feature.

Milan had three top-5 including first place for Best Special Section. The Mirror-Exchange also had a fourth place finish in Editorials and a fifth place finish for Coronavirus Features Coverage.

TCR had three top-5 finishes with first place for Best Education Reporting. Tri-City took home a third place win in Best News Photograph and fifth place for Editorials

The Chronicle had two top-5 winners including first place for Headline Writing. Humboldt placed fourth in Make Up and Appearance.

There are five categories for newspapers entering the Tennessee Press Awards. Group I is for non-daily newspapers with a distribution under 3,000. Group II is for non-dailies with total distribution of 3,000 to 6,999. Group III non-dailies with 7,000 and above, and dailies with a combined weekly distribution of less than 20,000. Group IV consists of dailies with a combined weekly distribution of 20,000 to 149,999. Group V is dailies with a combined weekly distribution of 50,000 and above.

Humboldt, Trenton and TCR are in Group I while Milan is in Group II.

Newspapers participating in the 2021 Tennessee Press Awards were judged by the Hoosier State Press Association where 67 Tennessee newspapers submitted 1,130 entries.