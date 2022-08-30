Ms. Arlene Bright, 63, of Manchester, Tenn. passed from this life on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on March 5, 1959, in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Tomppy Spates and Quilla Lewis who survives.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Irma L. Bright and Aquilla Bright.

Ms. Bright is survived by her daughter, Chejuan (Marshall) Brown; two sons, Terrance (Aieshia) Davis and Cordero (Shantel) Bright; mother, Quilla Lewis; sisters, Lettie (Kevin) Bedford, Karen (Jackie) McClinton, Patricia (John) Robinson and Raphal Dee Spates; brothers, Tommy Lewis Jr., Ronnie Lewis, Johnny Lewis, Danny Lewis, Everett Spates, Kevin Spates and Alex Spates; three grandchildren, Jakayla Davis, Arlana Bright and Tylexia Hill; one great-grandchild, Abryanna Harrell; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service was held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 12 noon at Morning Star Baptist Church in Humboldt with Rev. Kevin Bedford as eulogist. Inurnment was at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt.

J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home, Tullahoma, Tenn. was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.weltonfuneralhome.com.