Graveside services for Mrs. Sarah Graves were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Mt. Zion Cemetery with Rev. Steven Fonville officiating.

Mrs. Graves, 87, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt.

She was born in Gibson, TN to the late Harvey Thomas Lovell and Emily Williams Lovell. She was a member of Mt. Zion Community Church and retired from Milan Army Ammunition Plant after 21 years.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Sunday Graves; siblings, James Lovell, Thomas Lovell, Jack “Donald Mack” Lovell, Thurman “Buck” Lovell, Betty Jane Norman.

She is survived by her son, Harold David Hudspeth and wife Karen; grandchild, Katie Perry and husband, Justin; many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, TN.