Ruby Louise Perry

Graveside services for Mrs. Ruby Perry were held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt with Bro. Chris McLemore officiating.

Mrs. Perry, 76, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home in Trenton, Tenn.

She was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Hollis and Elise Hargrove Rainey.

Mrs. Perry attended the local schools and lived most of her life in Humboldt. Ruby love her family dearly and they loved her. She was retired from Harlan Morris Retirement Home in Trenton. Her favorite past times were gambling, cooking, and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Leonard Bolin, Floyd Litton and Louis Perry; and siblings, Wayne Rainey, Walter Rainey and Ann Stallings.

Mrs. Perry is survived by her children, Thomas Bolin (Vickie), Floyd Litton Jr. and Terry Litton; grandchildren, Gladys Litton, Margaret Litton, Michael Bolin and Joey Wiggleton; great-grandchildren, Madison Bolin and Cooper Davis; siblings, Johnny Rainey and Linda Summers; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and loved ones.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.