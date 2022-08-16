Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Brown were held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Dr. Brent Lay officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Brown, 81, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022.

She was born in Corinth, MS to the late Millard Franks and Fauna Elizabeth Blurton. Patricia retired from Porter Cable. She was a faithful member of Englewood Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 48 years, William Edward “Bill” Brown; daughter, Lisa Wyatt; brother, Russell Franks.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Carol Richardson and husband Robert; son-in-law, Roger Wyatt; sisters, Elizabeth Cornatzar, Linda Ross; grandchildren, Grant Wyatt and wife Leslie, Sara McManis and husband Brandon, Anna-Leah “Annie” Richardson, William “Will” Richardson; great-grandchildren, Luke Wyatt, Brennan Wyatt, Jacob Wyatt, Aidan McManis, Ella McManis, Landon Richardson, Hudson Richardson.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, TN.