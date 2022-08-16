Anthony “Andy” Oteen Elliott, 64, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022. He was the second born of three children to the late Oteen and Sheril Elliott of Milan, Tennessee.

Andy was born May 7, 1958. He was a 1976 graduate of Milan High School where he was a member of the Milan Bulldogs football team. Andy attended college at the University of Tennessee at Martin where he studied Music and Political Science. Growing up, he worked at Strings and Things where he taught guitar lessons and played music at night. Andy was a former Retail Sales Counselor at Fleming Company’s Whole Sale Consumable Packaged Goods from 1990-2005. Since 2005, he has worked at the family business, Henson Construction Services, Inc in Jackson, Tennessee.

Andy’s passion was his love for family, friends, baseball, and playing music. As a kid, Andy played Little League and Babe Ruth baseball in Milan, and would eventually try out for the Cincinnati Reds. He truly loved the game of baseball and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, and was known for collecting highly coveted Braves memorabilia. He was a talented musician and loved to jam with his Fender 25th Anniversary Stratocaster. He played at many venues throughout West Tennessee with fellow band mates Reece McCoy, Mike Hudson, Gaylan Biggs, Allan Light, and Max Bybee, who called themselves the “Headliner.” He also played at Maggie Lee’s with Steve Mallard and many great musicians. For the past few years, he played in the band “Good Karma”, where he sang and played guitar for fund-raisers, weddings, and reunion. Andy was loved by many and was well known all over West Tennessee. Andy had an excellent sense of humor and was never one to shy away from an opportunity to make someone’s day by telling a funny joke or story. Andy was sensitive and bright, and his fun-loving spirit and contagious laugh will remain in the hearts of his loved ones forever.

Mr. Elliott was preceded in death by parents Oteen Elliott & Sheril Elliott; sister Teresa Elliott Henson; aunt and uncles Gerald, Dean, Gary, Maxine, Carolyn, Euline and Dennis; and niece Christy Elliott. He leaves behind his brother, Marty Elliott (Scarlet), of Milan; his beloved chihuahua and lifelong companion “Sammy”; brother-in-law Cary Henson of Jackson; aunt Beverly Elliott Carter, Uncles Larry and Aubrey Elliott, nephews, Chris Crider (Terri), Dustin Hickerson, Jimmy Henson (Lauren), Tyler Jackson( Sydney), Clay Elliott and Bob Elliott; nieces, Carrie Beth Austin (Ryan) and Demi Elliott; great nephews, Jack Crider, Denton Elliott, Mason Parkerson, Cooper and Marshall Jackson, and Rowan Austin; great nieces, Mary Margaret Crider, Jordy Jackson, and Elsie and Charlie Henson.

Visitation will be at Bodkin Funeral Home Saturday, August 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with services at 2.