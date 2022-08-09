Downtown Humboldt still on the move

by Danny Wade

Humboldt has been on the move for the past several years and downtown Humboldt has benefited from the progress. That progress is continuing with major upgrades to some building facades.

It began when Milano’s Pizza, Mi Casita and The Coffee Shop restaurants opened as well as the Kandy Bank and Bakery La Estrella wanting to call Humboldt home. The Opera House morphed from a dreary retail store to a old-town classic event hall. Humboldt people continue to support these businesses, making Humboldt a destination for not only Humboldt citizens but others in the region.

Over the past few weeks, at least four businesses have renovated their storefronts. Humboldt Plaza-3 did a major overhaul of the historic movie theater. Owners Michael Longmire and Jason Tubbs renovated the entire front, it now has a fresh look and stands tall in downtown.

Humphrey Associates Inc. and Main Fit Yoga (in the former Strasberg’s building) did a few minor changes but earned a major fresh look with new windows and doors. Owner Shane Lynch hopes to have a mural painted on the side of the building on the corner of Main St. and 14th Ave and replace the windows, plus upgrades to the interior as well.

Two art studios downtown had the same ideas—remove the old, dated, worn, ragged metal siding and exposing the historic brick work with nostalgic detail work from the early 1900s and later. Laura Giles Art Studio and Alsobrook Pottery Studio are in the midst of a construction zone but when the work is completed, these old buildings will have a new allure.

For those who remember 10 to 15 years ago, there seemed to be more empty buildings on Main St. than there were with businesses in them. Now, there may not be an empty building to be seen. Who knows what the next 10 to 15 years will bring?