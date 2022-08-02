Norma Jean Siler Sedberry

Funeral services for Mrs. Norma Sedberry were held at 12 p.m. Monday, August 1, 2022 at Silerton Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Garrett and Bro. Brad Patterson officiating. Burial followed in Silerton Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Sedberry, 93, passed away at NHC Healthcare in Milan, Tenn. surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Silerton, Tenn. to the late William Vernon Siler and Grace Lee Willoughby Siler.

Mrs. Sedberry was a retired educator where she enjoyed a career of 44 years teaching. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Henderson, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 61 years, Rev. R.J. Sedberry Jr.; son, Jim Sedberry; and siblings, Mildred Bass, Jolene Lee and Truett Siler.

Mrs. Sedberry is survived by her daughter, Joyce Barker and husband Jerry; grandchildren, Jessica Seward and husband Will, Jason Barker and wife Mary Elizabeth, Jimmie Sedberry Jr., and Chuck Sedberry and wife Taryne; great-grandchildren, Rebecca, William and Laura Jean Seward, Colton Barker, Chas Sedberry and Carson Sedberry; brother, Bill Siler and wife Vonda; and daughter-in-law, Mary Sedberry.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.