Mrs. Mattie Frances Singleton, 76, of New Concord, KY, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Ky.

Born May 7, 1946, in Humboldt, she was the daughter of the late Horace Lamar and Bennie Agnes (Long) Finch. She was a long-time employee of Save-A-Lot in Murray, Ky.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Raynelle Austin and special friend, Nick Oneal Poore of New Concord; son, Anthony Ray Flowers and wife Tina of Jackson, Tenn.; sisters, Mary Runion of Buchanan,Tenn. and Joyce Stephenson of Gadsden, Tenn.; brothers, Bill Finch of Buchanan and Harold Finch of Memphis, Tenn; grandchildren, Tabitha Wheeler, Jeremy Tosh, Nikki Austin, Angelea Flowers, Victoria Reynolds, Richard Flowers; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Terry Russell Singleton; sister, Shirley Smith; and brothers, Buddy Finch and Richard Finch.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home in Murray with Anthony Flowers officiating.Interment followed the service at the McCuiston Cemetery, New Concord. Friends visited with the family Sunday, July 31, 2022, between the hours of 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to Blalock-Coleman located at 713 S. 4th St., Murray, KY 42071. Messages of condolences can be shared via virtual facebook at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.