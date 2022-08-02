Gunshot victim fatally injured

A Humboldt man was fatally shot last week. Lamorris Alfrantuan Jones, 44-year-old black male from Humboldt, Tenn., was transported to a Jackson, Tenn. hospital from gunshot wounds where he was pronounced dead. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

The incident occurred on July 25, 2022. At 1:34 a.m., officers of the Humboldt Police Department were dispatched to 4700 Main St. in reference to a vehicle being shot at. The vehicle landed in a ditch on Hwy. 45W in the vicinity Humboldt Golf and Country Club and Humboldt Municipal Airport. Upon arrival officers found two subjects injured. Both were transported to Jackson for medical treatment.

The second victim, a 35-year-old black male from Humboldt, was treated and released from the hospital from injuries he received when the vehicle wrecked. A third victim, a 31-year-old black male, was not injured. The names of these victims were not released.

This is an active investigation by the Humboldt Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at 731-784-1322 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 731-423-6000.