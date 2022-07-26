Nickey Wayne Buchanan, age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, at his home in Humboldt, Tenn. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Buchanan was born in Jackson, Tenn. on September 9, 1949, to the late James Otis Buchanan and Virginia Rostelle Buchanan. He grew up in Yorkville, Tenn. and served his country in the Naval Reserve for six years. He was a retired electronic technician for BellSouth where he enjoyed a lifelong career with 44 years of service. Mr. Buchanan was a jack-of-all-trades—a computer guru, could fix cars, build houses; He could do anything. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Mr. Buchanan is survived by two daughters, Connie Buchanan (Dale Veazey) of Milan, Tenn., and Cheri Buchanan of Humboldt; and one sister, Martha Jane Grantham (Larry) of Humboldt;

He leaves a legacy of four grandchildren, Shauna Dance, Jacob Veazey, Desirea Dance and Matthew Nixon; and one great-grandchild, Dru Pickens.

The Buchanan family is honoring his wishes for cremation. A private memorial service celebration of life will be held in the near future. Arrangements will be announced when plans are completed.