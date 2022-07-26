Jacqueline Frances Chambliss

Ms. Jackie Chambliss, 62, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at Forest Cove Nursing Home in Jackson, Tenn.

She was born in Germany to the late Joseph Alvis Chambliss and Nancy Gilbert Chambliss.

Ms. Chambliss worked mostly as a waitress. She loved animals, especially cats. She also loved to write poetry, crocheting, knitting, watching westerns and she loved to pull practical jokes. She had a love for music, as well, and Karen Carpenter was her favorite musician.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Nancy Tews.

Ms. Chambliss is survived by her son, Joseph Bortz; daughters, Sandra Miller and Lilly Chambliss; brothers, Tom Chambliss and wife Patricia, and Joe Chambliss and wife Renee; grandchildren, Tommy Bortz, Jamisen Bortz, Teddy Ammons, Pepper Ammons, and Callie Ammons.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.