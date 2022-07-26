Funeral services for Mr. Jackie Hawks Mason, 89, were held on Thursday July 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home in Humboldt. Burial was followed in Rose Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation with the family was on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 starting at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m.

Mr. Mason was a U.S. Amry Veteran, a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and former employee of Brown Shoe Company and Wilson Sporting Goods in Humboldt. He passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Jackson North Hospital in Jackson, Tenn.

Mr. Mason was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Jewel (Hawks) Mason; a brother, Joe “Pete” Mason; and a sister, Shelby Jercinovich.

Mr. Mason is survived by his wife, Annie Mason of Humboldt; a daughter, Teresa Johns of Middleton, Tenn.; a son, Mark Mason of Humboldt; three grandchildren, Tiffany Tigner, Tenee Johnson, and Tahanna Cossar all of Middleton; and five great grandchildren Sawyer and Slayden Tigner, Jannin and Bryson Johnson, and Tannsley Cossar.