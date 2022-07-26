Dr. William Andrew Sadler Sr., at 95 years old, he thought he had chores to do, had tennis matches to play and stories to write. However, he was called home on July 13, 2022.

Dr. Sadler was joyously reunited with his parents, John Newt and Serena Ferrell Sadler, and siblings; Edith Terry, and Donald and Jesse Sadler. Dr. Sadler’s life story is the quintessential American dream. He began life as a member of a farming family of meager means. He served his country in the Pacific Arena during WWII. On his G.I. bill he continued his education, which put him on his lifetime path of education and teaching others. He attended MTSU and U of TN. He was known as “coach” by both boys’ and girls’ sports teams. He taught in the classroom in Cannon County, Tenn. before moving into the administration side of education. He was a principal at Mt. Juliet, TN and at Woodbury High School in Woodbury, Tenn. He was elected President of Tennessee Education Association. He served as a Superintendent of schools at both, Humboldt, Tenn. school system and Elizabethtown, KY City school systems before going to Kentucky State Department of Education to serve as Deputy Controller of Education. After retirement, he was a substitute teacher for many various schools. Dr. Sadler was a believer of the Baptist faith.

Surviving Dr. Sadler is his lovingly devoted wife of 69 years, Anna Kathryn Croft Sadler; sister-in-law, Sara Jane Morel (Ernesto); a daughter, Billie Kathryn Sadler; and a son, William Andrew Sadler Jr. (Cindy); his grandchildren, Stephanie Shaw, Andrea Kreek (Karl), William Andrew Sadler III (Hannah), Alexis Thomas (James), and Brian Sadler (Erin); his great-grandchildren, Savannah, Connor and Cooper Shaw, Isabella, Aspen and Arwyn Kreek, Gavin Sadler, and Hope, Chloe and Lillian Thomas; siblings, Mae Holman, James (Peggy) Sadler, Winford, (Fran) Sadler; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. His absence is felt, until we are again reunited.

Services were held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Dr. Jack Brewer officiating. Visitation was held at the funeral home from 5 until 8 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022. Committal services were conducted at Gilley Hill Cemetery in Bradyville, Tenn. at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Serving as pallbearers were Brian Sadler, Drew Sadler III, Conner Shaw, Cooper Shaw, James Thomas and Karl Kreek. Honorary pallbearers will be his former tennis partners.

Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

