Mr. Randy Lynn Jones, an Advanced EMT with Crockett County EMS and the unit director for the Humboldt Area Volunteer Rescue Squad died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital at the age of 61.

Funeral services for Mr. Jones were held on Thursday, June 29, 2022 in the Humboldt High School Gymnasium. Stephen Sutton and Pastor Mark Hodge officiated. Burial was in Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery near Gadsden, Tenn. Visitation with the family was on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the First Assembly of God Church in Humboldt, Tenn.

Crockett County Ambulance Service and Humboldt Area Rescue Squad organized a “Sea of Lights” to honor Randy and his service to the citizens of Crockett and Gibson County beginning at the Crockett County High School traveling a designated route to Humboldt High School.

Mr. Jones supported his family by caring for others. He, a certified Advanced EMT, worked full time at Crockett County Ambulance Service, part-time with Gibson County Ambulance Service and at Jackson North Hospital Emergency Room. He also worked at Humboldt General Hospital Emergency Room until its closure. Just recently, he became certified as a coroner in Crockett County by the state of Tenn.

Mr. Jones supported his community by volunteering his time and life saving efforts through HARS. He joined the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad in September of 1994 and became the unit director and driving force in August of 2001. He had his certifications in CPR, rescue extrication and Advanced EMT. He devoted countless hours to this volunteer organization, doing far more than just making emergency calls.

He was a mentor and friend to all that came aboard to volunteer and pushed a great pencil ensuring the squad was set up to provide the best quality care to meet the community’s needs and remained a viable certified lifesaving team member of a team which made over 1,600 calls this past year. He is a longtime member of the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squad and respected across the state of Tennessee for his dedication to HARS and leadership within his community.

He was a hard worker at everything he did, which includes his roles as husband, father and grandfather. He was genuine, kind, compassionate, smart and dedicated. He spent a lifetime loving motorcycle rides in the Great Smokey Mountains and every Cheetos-driven adventure with his soulmate, Linda and was wrapped around the little finger of their daughter, Jennifer. He loved to just go walking, but found the greatest joy in taking his precious, energetic grandsons, Aidan and Kian, on adventures such as going fishing, a trip to the movie theatre or taking in a good tractor pull.

On Saturday, June 26, Mr. Jones was on the receiving end of the help he had so freely given to others day in and out. His wife and daughter, along with dispatchers, first responders, deputies and paramedics fought hard to save the life of their loved one and one of their very own, who normally rallied with them to “Save Berry Precious Lives.” Sadly, the valiant and incredible efforts could not keep God from calling him home. He and his wife, Linda, were together for 37 years and married for 34 of those years. They proudly worshipped with the Faith Family at First Assembly of God in Humboldt, where he loved to sing his favorite song, “The Devil’s in the Phone Booth Calling 911.”

Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marion and Frances Leanne Speer; paternal grandparents, Oran and Velma (Carter) Jones; parents, Gerald and Irene (Speer) Jones and a brother, Vaughn (Lisa) Jones of Gadsden.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife, Linda (Stephens) Jones of Gadsden; daughter, Jennifer (Casey) Barrix of Gadsden; his sister, Linda (Larry) Morgan of Fruitland, Tenn.; brother, Kenny (Carolyn) Jones of Humboldt; two grandsons, Aiden and Kian Barrix of Gadsden; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Tyler Oaks, Chuck Oaks, Jason Stephens, Kenneth Cox, Michael Jones, Steven Morgan and Rob Hill.

In lieu of plants or flowers, please donate to the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 855, Humboldt, TN 38343, in honor of Randy Jones 127. This is a non-profit organization and volunteers spend countless hours making callings in efforts to “Save Berry Precious Lives.”