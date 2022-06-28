Funeral services for Mrs. Lanell Marie Sims were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at The Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt, Tenn. with Dr. Greg McFadden and Dr. Bill Sims officiating. Burial followed in Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson, Tenn.

Mrs. Sims, 86, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at her home in Humboldt.

She was born in Jackson to the late Horace Coppedge Waldrop and Nellie Cleo (Lane) Waldrop. She previously served as secretary for Jackson Utility Department, Humboldt First Baptist Church, Union University and retired from Woodmont Baptist Church in Nashville, Tenn. After retirement she and her husband moved back to Humboldt.

Mrs. Sims was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Elaine Moore Long.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, William Howard Sims Jr.; son, Dr. Bill Sims and wife Nancy; daughter, Jeannie Hopper and husband Tommy; grandchildren, David Hopper and wife Kimberlie, Drew Sims and wife Katrina, Hannah Strange and husband Ben; and great-grandchildren, Caroline Sims and Madelynn Grace Sims.

Those honoring her as pallbearers were David Hopper, Drew Sims, Ben Strange, Tommy Hopper and Dr. Bill Sims.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt or Boys Town.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.