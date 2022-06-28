Jake Emerson Sanders

Funeral services for Mr. Jake Sanders, 39, will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. until service time. Burial will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Sanders, a forklift operator for Kirklands and member of the First Baptist Church, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 in the West Tennessee Healthcare North ER.

He is survived by his mother, Nan Crittenden Sanders of Humboldt, Tenn.; father, Stanley Sanders (Betsy) of Humboldt; a brother, J.R. Sanders (Katrina) of Humboldt; two nieces, Brooklyn Sanders and Madison Sanders; a nephew, Jackson Sanders; and several cousins.