Virginia Sue Graves Pitts, 99, died June 13, 2022 at her home in Collierville, Tenn.

She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Talton E. Graves (Maude) of Humboldt, Tenn., and was born on May 9, 1923.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Willie D. Sanders and Guy Pitts; siblings, Howard Graves, Robert Graves, Ann Pettigrew and James Graves; and her son-in-law, Jimmy Russell.

Mrs. Pitts is survived by her children, Gwen Savage (Ed), Gail Douglas (Wayne), Mary Jane Winter (Don), Jean Ray (Mike), Suzanne Russell, Charlotte Pepin and Alan Sanders; step-children, Philip Pitts, Paul Pitts (Deborah) and Mark Pitts (Joyce); sister, Jane Stone. Mrs. Pitts, affectionately known as “Ginna” is survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, who she treasured.

Her life was characterized by a warmth that drew others to her, as her love for family was obvious to all. She left a sweet aroma of love wherever she went. This legacy of love and compassion as she lived out her life in Humboldt and Memphis, Tenn. will live on.

She had a deep gratitude to those who contributed to the care of her son, Alan. The challenges she faced were met with a deep faith in Christ, prayer, and strength found in family.

Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until the service begins at 3 p.m., Friday, June 17 at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN. Graveside service was held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 18 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Highway 186, in Humboldt.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or MS Society.