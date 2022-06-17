Former teacher arrested for Statutory Rape

Former teacher arrested on charges of Statutory Rape

Former Peabody High School Chemistry teacher Brandon Doyle was arrested on Friday, June 17, and now faces charges of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure.

According to a press release from the Trenton Police Department, the investigation into Doyle’s inappropriate relationships with students began after one victim filed a complaint with the department. During the course of the investigation, a second victim was discovered.

Doyle has been charged with six counts of Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure and is being held on $50,000 bond at the Gibson County Correctional Complex.

Trenton Police Chief Bill Cusson stated that the investigation is extensive and ongoing.

If you have any information relevant to the investigation, contact the Trenton Police Department at 731-855-1413.