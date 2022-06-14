Harwell named HJSHS principal

Humboldt City Schools superintendent, Dr. Janice Epperson, announced Grover Harwell has accepted the position as principal of Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School.

Since 2007, Harwell has worked in the Haywood County School System. Most recently, he has served as their director of the Student Options Academy, which serves as a learning alternative for students who have had difficulty adjusting to the regular school environment.

During his two years as director, the Academy has had a 75-percent graduation rate and 25-percent have become gainfully employed before graduation. Harwell previously served as assistant principal for three years and middle school teacher for nine years.

Harwell is a graduate of Lambuth University and received his MBA from Webster University in St. Louis, Mo. He has participated in a number of professional development opportunities that include topics ranging from classroom management and relationships, NIET instructional strategies, and powerful characteristics of an alternative learning program.

He recently graduated from the Aspiring Administrators Academy hosted by Dr. Janice Epperson. He is a member of the Boys & Girls Club board, serves on the Haywood County Board of Zoning Appeals and on the Haywood County COVID Leadership Team.