Glenda Kennedy Milligan, the widow of Dr. Jack Milligan, passed away June 13, 2022 at Williamson Medical Center.

Mrs. Milligan was born on March 18, 1944, the second of four children to Lloyd and Marie Kennedy of Henderson, Tenn.

She attended Chester County Schools. Mrs. Milligan married the love of her life, Jack Milligan, in 1966. The couple lived in Memphis, Tenn. while he attended dental school and made Lewisburg, Tenn. their home where he began his dental practice.

Mrs. Milligan was a faithful member of Church Street Church of Christ. She enjoyed helping with activities in the church and loved following her grandchildren in all of their sports. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, Scrabble and Dominoes with her family and friends.

She is survived by daughter, Kristi Milligan Hobbs and husband, Steve of Lewisburg; son, Ryan Milligan and wife, Norma Jean of Chapel Hill, Tenn.; brother, Ronald Kennedy of Gadsden, Ala.; sister, Ann Lowe and brother-in-law Jerry of Henderson, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Larry Milligan and wife Jan of Humboldt, Tenn. She was a proud “Nanny” to five grandchildren, Kalie Hobbs Carvell, Aaron Hobbs, Alli Hobbs, Ashley Milligan and Hayden Milligan;

Mrs. Milligan was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Jack Milligan in 2019; mother and father-in-law, Odus and Odie Mae Milligan; grandson, Brandon Hobbs in 1994; brother, Danny Kennedy in 2000; and parents, Lloyd and Marie Kennedy.

Services for Mrs. Milligan will be handled by London Funeral Home in Lewisburg. Visitation is Wednesday, June 15 from 5 – 8 p.m. and again from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. Funeral is at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 16.