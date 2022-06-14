Eddie Claudia Simpson Graves, 89, of Medina, Tenn. passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Christian Care Center of Medina.

Mrs. Graves was born in Greenfield, Tenn. She graduated high school from Northside High School in Jackson, Tenn. and then attended Union University.

She proudly served her local community with 41 years of service to the Medina post office where she retired in 1997 as postmaster. Mrs. Graves was also an active member of her local First United Methodist Church of Medina.

Mrs. Graves was an avid collector of all things, ranging from soda can caps to stamps. She also enjoyed travel. Most of all, Mrs. Graves loved her family and was devoted to them through her love of music and education.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luton Simpson and Hallie Simpson; and her beloved spouse of 60 years, Harry Walker Graves Sr.

Mrs. Graves is survived by her two sons, Harry Walker Graves Jr. (Kim) and Joe Landon Graves (Lori); granddaughter, Claudia Elizabeth Hoffman (Andy); two grandsons, Benjamin Walker Graves and Harrison Conrad Graves; and two great-grandchildren, Micah Elizabeth Hoffman and Clarke Andrew Hoffman.

Visitation was held Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with the funeral services at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Medina with Rev. Steven Fonville officiating. Burial followed in Mount Zion Cemetery in Medina.

Serving as active pallbearers were Benjamin Graves, Harrison Graves, Andy Hoffman, Johnny Boswell, Jeremy Browning and Brian Chapman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church of Medina.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina.