Taylor Schubert named new Milan softball coach

With Derek Carr becoming the head football coach, Milan had to find a new softball coach to replace Carr following the 2022 season.

The Milan administration found the candidate they wanted in the local college ranks as Jackson State Community College softball coach Taylor Schubert was named the new coach for the Lady Bulldogs.

“Milan High School is excited to announce Taylor Schubert as our head softball coach,” Milan principal Jennifer Yates said. “Coach Schubert brings a command of the game and strong work ethic to MHS. Her experience at the collegiate level will allow her to provide insight to those players looking to play at the next level. We look forward to her tenure at Milan High School.”

When asked what interested her in the job at Milan, Schubert replied, “Great community, great high school and it will be nice to be back close to home,”

Schubert is a 2012 graduate of South Gibson, where she played softball. She went on to play college softball at Dyersburg State and Martin Methodist.

Schubert has spent the past two-and-a-half years as the head coach at Jackson State. While she doesn’t believe that coaching at Milan will be easier, there are aspects of coaching on the high school level instead of the college level like not having to recruit that Schubert is looking forward to.

“I am excited to work with the players at Milan,” Schubert said. “The hours are going to be great because I won’t have to be recruiting year around. With a community like Milan, the community is so supportive of all of its sports. That will be a nice change.”

Schubert will meet the players on June 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with tryouts, and then she plans to build from there.

“I have to learn the TSSAA rulebook because that is a lot different from college, so I have to tackle that first,” Schubert said. “I want to meet the girls and get to know them, and I am excited for that. I want to meet the seniors and start working with them on the recruiting trail. I think in that aspect, I have good knowledge of getting to the next level, so I am excited to talk to them and see their hopes and dreams. I want to get to know them and see where we are, and player development will come as the school year goes on.”

Jackson State went 10-41 this past season with an 8-26 mark in conference play.

Milan went 8-16 this past season, finishing third in District 12-2A in the regular season.