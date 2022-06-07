Lisa Fay Wyatt 

Funeral services for Mrs. Lisa Wyatt were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Dr. Brent Lay officiating. Burial followed in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Mrs. Wyatt, 61, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to Bill and Patricia Ann Franks Brown. She and her husband, Roger, owned and operated Food Warehouse Grocery Stores for over 30 years. Mrs. Wyatt was a member of Englewood Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grammy. She loved and adored her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mrs. Wyatt was preceded in death by her father, Bill Brown.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Roger Wyatt; son, Grant Wyatt and wife Leslie; daughter, Sara McManis and husband Brandon; sister, Carol Richardson and husband Robert; grandchildren, Luke Aron Wyatt, Brennan Edward Wyatt, Jacob Andrew Wyatt, Aidan McManis and Ella McManis.

Those honoring her as pallbearers were Grant Wyatt, Brandon McManis, Luke Wyatt, Robert Richardson, Will Richardson and Annie Richardson.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.