Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Edward Conte, 94, were held Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Conte, a distribution manager for J. Hungerford Smith for 42 years, avid golfer and member of Sacred Heart Church, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Conte; and parents, Michael and Adelaide Conte.

Mr. Conte is survived by a daughter, Carol VanCleave (Glen) of Lakeland, Tenn.; a son, Billy Conte (Carla) of Humboldt, Tenn.; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Sacred Heart Church in Humboldt or Madonna Learning Center, 7007 Poplar Ave., Germantown, TN 38138.