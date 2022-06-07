James Milton Turner Jr.

Jim Turner passed peacefully into the hands of our Lord during the morning hours of May 30, 2022 at the age of 73. His wife and son were with him.

Mr. Turner was born on February 5, 1949 to James Milton Turner Sr. and Dorothy Glass Turner in Humboldt, Tenn.

He is survived by his wife, Diane LaHaie Turner; sister, June Bowman and husband Kenneth; son, James Aubra Turner (Jimmy) and wife Erin; two grandsons, Hudson James Turner and Harrison Campbell Turner; and daughter Katherine Turner.

Mr. Turner truly loved his small hometown of Humboldt. He cherished the people, its farming community and the Strawberry Festival. He is a 1967 graduate of Humboldt High School. He was affectionately known by his classmates and fellow football team members as “Beast”, a nickname that endured for over 50 years. Mr. Turner graduated from the University of Tennessee and remained an avid Volunteer fan throughout his life. His sense of humor and storytelling ability will not soon be forgotten by his friends and family.

A graveside ceremony was held Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church with Dr. Bill Espy officiating. He was laid to rest in the same cemetery as his parents, grandparents and countless other members of the Turner family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.