Beverly Meyer

Beverly Ruth Meyer, 85, formerly of Humboldt, Tenn., passed away in her sleep on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Autumn Lake Nursing home in Crofton, Md.

Mrs. Meyer was born in Plainfield, N.J. to Lawrence and Emily Armstrong. She graduated from Plainfield High School where she was a member of the field hockey team. She attended Hiram college briefly but withdrew due to recurrent seizures. She attended Berkeley Secretarial School in 1956.

She married Oscar Jackson Meyer who passed away in 1974 shortly after the birth of their daughter, Monica. In 1975, she adopted a son, Dennis, and they lived together in Toms River, N.J.

In 1996, Mrs. Meyer relocated to Waverly, Tenn. and then later moved to Humboldt. She was an alcohol and drug counselor for many years at JACOA in Jackson, Tenn.

Mrs. Meyer enjoyed debating politics, coin collecting, gardening, stock trading and taking in stray animals that needed a home. She was fiercely independent and forward-thinking.

She is survived by her children, Monica Fish (Brian) of Crofton, Md. and Dennis (Kelly) of Bordentown, N.J.; and her grandchildren, Brianna and Caitlin; and her best friends Donnie Cook and Jean Cook.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of her family.

Donations may be made in her name to the World Wildlife Fund.