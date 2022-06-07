Barbara Morris passed away May 27, 2022. She was in her beloved home surrounded by her loving family.

Born December 12, 1940 to Delgren and Mary Alice Word Buckingham, she was raised in Brazil, Tenn.

Mrs. Morris graduated from Peabody High School and received her bachelor of science degree from the University of Central Oklahoma. Growing up she enjoyed competing in beauty pageants.

She married the late Frank Morgan Morris of Gibson, Tenn. in 1964. They had one daughter, Karen. Frank and Barbara briefly lived in Memphis then moved to Texas in the 1970s and lived there for over 30 years. In 1994, they retired and moved back to Gibson. Mrs. Morris loved Gibson Baptist Church where she was a leader in the children’s ministry. She was very involved in her community, a long-standing active member of the Gibson Garden Club, served as secretary of White Rose Cemetery and wrote a weekly column for the Humboldt Chronicle. She enjoyed lunching with her group of friends, the “Fabulous Females” and traveling with her group of friends called the “Tennessee Travelers”. Mrs. Morris loved working in her yard and always had a project going to keep her beloved home beautiful.

Mrs. Morris was the middle child of three. Her older brother, the late, Albert Delgren Buckingham and wife Rebecca have one daughter, Tammie Tyner, all from Brazil. She was especially close to her younger sister Betsy Glade-Buckingham, her husband Brian Glade and their daughter, Meg Glade, who all live in Colorado.

She has one daughter, Karen and son-in-law, JP Miller. They live in Lucas, Tex. Mrs. Morris cherished being grandmother to their three boys,: Jack (14) and twins Frank and Luke (11). She spoke to her grandsons daily, served as math and history tutor, and was a guiding force in their lives. Mrs. Morris spent every holiday with them, visited Texas every March and looked forward to weeks spent with them during the summers.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Gibson Baptist Church. Burial followed in the White Rose Cemetery in Gibson.

Visitation with the family was Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at Bodkin Funeral Home and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Morris asked that people donate to Gibson Baptist Church in her memory.