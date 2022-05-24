What’s cookin’ this summer at Helping Hand

by Ariel McRae

With school letting out for the summer, parents around Humboldt are looking for enrichment ideas for their children to participate in over the break. One summer season event series is seeking to not only bestow new culinary skills but also to instill a sense of service in the hearts of the youth of this city. Helping Hand of Humboldt is hosting a “Kids in the Kitchen” camp for multiple dates throughout May, June and July.

Jocelyn Bundy, Helping Hand of Humboldt executive director, is one of the camp leaders along with Ashley Teague and Brian Simmons. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday throughout the summer, children that sign up will receive their own apron, cutting board and utensils. They will help prepare the food that is served to the 120 people within the city that Helping Hand of Humboldt services during the week. The kids will also be able to help serve the people who come in to eat and watch their hard work and new skills be enjoyed.

“This is the first time [we’ve done this],” Bundy mentioned while discussing the reason for starting the camp. “It takes a lot of funds to do what we do. Grants are down right now so our goal is to raise funds by promoting community involvement and awareness. We survive off of people’s donations.”

The camp will cost each child $200, which will go toward continuing the mission of Helping Hand to feed the hungry and to meet every need at the root. The dates available for the summer experience are May 31 to June 2, June 7 to 9, June 14 to 16, July 5 to 7, July 12 to 14 and July 19 to 21. You can sign up and purchase your spot through Facebook or by emailing them at helpinghandhumboldt@gmail.com.

In addition to this fundraising event, Helping Hand of Humboldt has a resale shop where they take in donations from the public to sell to the community. Every dollar made from the shop is funneled back into the organization to continue their work. If you wish to donate to the resale shop, please contact Helping Hand during their business hours for the best times to deliver your donations of clothing, housing wares, toys and other well-cared for items.

During this summer, they will also be selling plate lunches every Friday for $15 per plate as a fundraising opportunity. You can prepay for your plate by going on Facebook to pay via their square app and emailing them about your order. It will be available for pick up at noon.

“Don’t think it couldn’t happen to you,” Bundy expressed about the need for compassion and donations for the organization from Humboldt. “How would you want to be treated?”