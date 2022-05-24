Funeral services for Ms. Opal Evelyn McCord, 92, were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Visitation was Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time and committal services were at 4 p.m. in the Beech Bluff Cemetery.

Ms. McCord, a retired employee of Brown Shoe Company, Wilson Sporting Goods and Humboldt Nursing Home as well as being a private sitter, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Charter Assisted Living in Jackson, Tenn.

She was the third child of John and Marie Lewis of Gadsden, Tenn. and lived most of her adult life in Humboldt until moving to Morningside of Jackson in 2013.

Ms. McCord was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sue Schroeder; a son, Harold McCord; a brother, John Freed Lewis; and a sister, Ruth Harris.

She is survived by a son, Kenneth McCord of Timberlake, N.C.; two sisters, Winnie Moore of Paris, Tenn. and Lavenia Overcast of Cincinnati, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, along with her Charter Senior Living family.