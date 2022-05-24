Erie Kate McCord, 95, passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Mrs. McCord was born in Coxville, Tenn. on October 27, 1926, to the late Catherine Grace and Ira Porter.

As a child, growing up on the family farm with her nine siblings, she learned the value of hard work. In 1944, she graduated valedictorian of Alamo High School. After high school, she completed a two-year certificate at UT Martin, then graduated from The University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a B.S. in Home Economics. While attending UT, she was a ROTC sponsor, Orange-White girl, Phi Sigma Moonlight girl, Queen of Hearts and a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. After college, Mrs. McCord worked as a county home economics agent for UT Extension and taught home economics.

She met her future husband, Dr. Thomas M. McCord, an optometrist, in Humboldt, Tenn. and they married December 27, 1949. She became a homemaker and was involved in her church and community. Mrs. McCord was widowed at a young age and because of her life-long love of learning, she went back to school and earned her Masters degree from Union University. She spent her summers traveling to national parks where she enjoyed hiking with friends.

In 2003, Mrs. McCord established the McCord Endowment at the University of Tennessee to benefit students pursuing a degree in child and family studies. She was a member of UT Heritage Society and a Master Gardener.

Mrs. McCord is survived by her three children; Dr. Paul McCord (Nancylee), Kathryn Tucker (Dr. John) and Nancy Derivaux (Preston); six grandchildren: Nicole Smith (Brock), Dr. Hunter McCord (Mary Catherine), Tripp Tucker (Brittney), Dr. Lauren Trammell (Dr. Chip), Rob Derivaux (Kim) and Dr. Beth Smith (George); 12 great-grandchildren, Henry and Jack McCord, Ford and Ella Paige Tucker, Aven, Tucker, and Thomas Trammell, Cecily, Tripp and Tate Derivaux, Adaline and Eleanor Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Arbor Project, 232 McClellan Rd, Jackson, TN 38305 or The Dr. Thomas McCord Eye Clinic at Reelfoot Rural Ministry, 6923 Minnick Eldridge Rd, Obion, TN 38240.

Mrs. McCord requested a private funeral service.