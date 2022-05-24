Donna Kay Tate Lunsford, 60, of Alamo, Tenn. passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 in Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born October 10, 1961 in Humboldt, Tenn. to Arthur Tate and Nellie Sue Thurbush Tate.

Mrs. Lunsford was a cosmetologist and an instructor of cosmetology at Humboldt High School.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Vickey Tate; her paternal grandparents, Orain Thomas Tate and Ida Rosetta Hudson Tate; and maternal grandparents, James Robert Thurbush and Lena Evelyn Climer Thurbush.

Survivors include two daughters, Kayla Valenzuela (Chris) of Halls, Tenn. and Brittaney Lunsford (Jeremy) of Bells, Tenn.; parents, Arthur and Nellie Sue Thurbush Tate of Humboldt; brother, Michael Tate of Humboldt; nephew, Jason Stewart of Jackson, Tenn.; great-nephew, Zakk Stewart of Jackson; the father of her children, William David Lunsford of Bells; as well as a grandchild, Christian Valenzuela of Halls.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Lunsford will be conducted Thursday, May 26, 2022 in the sanctuary of Walnut Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Steven Dilliard officiating. The family will receive friends at Walnut Hill on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the service hour.