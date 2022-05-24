Billie Elaine Barnes

Graveside services for Mrs. Elaine Barnes will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Davidson Cemetery with Bro. George McMinn officiating.

Mrs. Barnes, 71, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Humboldt, TN.

She was born in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Billy Dean Stanley and Maxine Johnson Ellis.

Mrs. Barnes was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 45 years, James Thomas Barnes; and brothers, Mike Ellis and Phillip Stanley.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Barnes (Amy); brothers, Rob Ellis (Maureen) and Douglas Ellis (Shanell); sisters, Suzanne Smith and Rebecca Teague; grandchildren, Jackson Douglas (Allie), Sara Barnes and Olivia Brook Barnes; great-grandchildren, Piper Douglas and Memphis Douglas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.