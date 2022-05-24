60 HHS seniors earn diplomas

by Danny Wade

The graduating class of 2022 at Humboldt High School put the final stamp on their school days in Humboldt. There were 60 graduates that walked across the stage to receive high school diplomas.

Humboldt graduation took place Friday, May 20 inside the Thomas Ray Boykin Gymnasium at Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School.

As the processional began, the HJSHS band played “Pomp and Circumstance” as seniors marched into the gym to their seats. Pastor Mark Hodge, who is also a school board member, offered the invocation. Charles Haney and the HJSHS band performed the national anthem.

HJSHS principal, Debbie Lambert, welcomed the families and friends attending the graduation ceremony.

Highlighting the evening were speeches from valedictorian Madilynn Donald and salutatorian James “Gage” Miller. Their speeches of encouragement to fellow classmates echoed true throughout the gym.

Next on the program was guest speaker Craig Clay. Clay spoke directly to the seniors and offered sound advice. He urged the graduates to wisely choose the people within their circles and not have naysayers in their groups. He said, they would bring you down to their level. Have positive people who will have their backs, he continued. But perhaps the most important message he had for the seniors was to not be the smartest person in the circle. He explained that people always continue to learn so having smarter individuals in the circle will allow everyone to expand their knowledge.

Following Clay’s speech, assistant principal Ron Abernathy announced each senior as they walked across the stage to accept the high school diploma. Principal Lambert presented their diplomas, and congratulated each and every senior.

With diplomas in hand, everyone stood as the senior class sang Humboldt High School’s Alma Mater.

Superintendent of Humboldt City Schools, Dr. Janice Epperson was the final speaker of the ceremony. Her message was short and sweet. Dr. Epperson congratulated the senior class and told the students this is a day they will never forget. She then asked the seniors to move their tassels to the opposite side of their caps as the conclusion of their high school days. Seniors tossed their caps into the air and celebrated being graduates of the Humboldt High School Class of 2022.

The band struck up “Pomp and Circumstance” during the recessional as seniors marched from the gym.

These students will now embark upon the next chapter of their lives. Some will head off to college or vocational training while others will go directly into the work force. Some may enlist in the military. Others may not have determined the route for their lives after high school yet. Where ever life takes them, these seniors should be proud of their accomplishments as they look in the rearview mirrors, leaving their high school days behind while moving forward into adulthood.