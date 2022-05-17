William Thomas Graves

Graveside services for Mr. Thomas Graves will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at White Rose Cemetery in Gibson, Tenn.

Mr. Graves, 87, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his home in Humboldt, Tenn. surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 10, 1934, in Trenton, Tenn. to the late William Edward Graves and Mildred Douglas Harper Graves. Mr. Graves retired from Emerson Electric where he enjoyed a 43-year career. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, growing beautiful flowers and working in his yard.

Mr. Graves was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Billy Wayne Graves and Sonny Graves.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Doris Jean Barron Graves; daughter, Roberta Gail Fridenmaker and husband Tony; grandchildren, Abby Fridenmaker, Nick Fridenmaker and wife Kalhia; siblings, Larry Graves and Becky Graves Spicer.

Arrangements are entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.