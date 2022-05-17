Funeral services for Marilyn Yvonne Gill, 84 of Humboldt, Tenn., will take place at 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Bodkin Funeral Home in Milan, Tenn. with burial to follow in the Double Springs Cemetery near Milan. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Born August 23, 1937 to the late Marshall and Margie Meredith Prince, Mrs. Gill passed away May 15, 2022 at her home.

She was a member of Christ Ministries Church in Fruitland, Tenn.

Mrs. Gill is survived by daughters, Denise Warren of Evansdale, Iowa and Teresa Cupples of Milan; brothers Gary (Linda) Prince of Milan and David (Beverly) Prince of Gibson, Tenn.; sisters, Linda Fisher of Gibson, Patsy Sutton of Milan and Mona (Ronnie) Graves of Milan; grandchildren, Heather Warren, Blake Warren, Sarah Reddick and Holly (Jayce) Dysart; and six great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Mrs. Gill was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Gill; and brother, Randal Prince.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.